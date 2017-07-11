

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old girl has died after her vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Boudreau-Ouest, N.B. Monday evening.

The RCMP say the Shediac, N.B. teen was coming off the Ohio Service Road around 7:15 p.m. when her car collided with the truck on Route 133.

The teen died at the scene. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The road was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.