

The Canadian Press





ARGENTIA, N.L. -- A vessel has run aground near Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says that bulk carrier Kure Harbour ran aground in Placentia Bay near Argentia Saturday morning.

Larry Crann, a senior response officer with the Canadian Coast Guard, says the ship is stable, the crew is safe and no pollution has been reported.

Crann says the vessel was lifting its anchor when strong winds caused it to run aground.

He says the 190 metre vessel had no cargo on board and was carrying 580 metric tonnes of fuel.

Crann says the ship is registered in Panama and is owned by Hong Kong-based company Pacific Basin Shipping Limited.

He says the boat was headed toward Argentia to pick up a load of scrap steel.

Crann says the coast guard is on scene to monitor the situation.

He says a tug boat has secured a tow line to the Kure Harbour, with a second tug and a pilot boat on standby.

The DFO says attempts will be made to free the ship during high tide at around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.