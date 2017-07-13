Featured
Sidney Crosby wins eighth ESPY Award as best NHL player
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby speaks to reporters during a press conference in Cole Harbour, N.S. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 2:13PM ADT
LOS ANGELES -- Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby won the ESPY Award for best NHL player on Wednesday night.
Crosby beat out Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews, Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
It's Crosby's eighth time winning the award. He also took home the honours in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2008 and 2007.
The 29-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., scored 44 goals and added 45 assists for the Penguins this season, helping to guide them to a second straight Stanley Cup championship.
The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in the final in six games for Crosby's third career Stanley Cup.
Crosby was also nominated for the ESPY for best male athlete, losing out to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.
Crosby was one of two Canadians to win awards on the night. Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris of Regina was named best male action athlete. Two other Canadians were nominated for awards -- soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan (best female college athlete) and bowler Francois Lavoie (best bowler) -- but did not win.
