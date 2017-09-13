

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash outside Charlottetown Wednesday morning.

P.E.I. RCMP say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Route 2 in Sherbrooke.

Emergency crews arrived to find the O’Leary, P.E.I., man had died at the scene.

Police say the road was closed for several hours as police investigated the cause of the crash, which has yet to be determined.