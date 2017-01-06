

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a vehicle struck a power pole while fleeing police in Halifax.

SIRT says a Halifax Regional Police officer tried to pull the vehicle over on Agricola Street around 3:50 a.m. Friday, but the car quickly accelerated and struck a power pole near the intersection with McCully Street.

SIRT says the male driver fled the car on foot and was apprehended a short time later. A male passenger remained in the car. They weren’t seriously injured.

A female passenger who had been in the backseat of the vehicle was taken to hospital with fractures to both of her legs and her wrist.

Agricola Street was closed for a few hours but it has since reopened.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.