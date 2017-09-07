

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a young woman fractured her ankle while being arrested on the Waycobah First Nation in August.

The Serious Incident Response Team says shortly before midnight on Aug. 23, Port Hawkesbury RCMP officers were called to a report of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence on the Waycobah First Nation.

SiRT says the officer found the female youth to be intoxicated, and while she was being escorted from the home, she allegedly ran from police.

The RCMP arrested the young woman shortly after and took her into custody.

SIRT says the girl remained in RCMP cells overnight and was taken to hospital the next morning to be assessed. They say she was then driven home by the RCMP.

Police learned a week later that the girl had suffered a fractured ankle during her arrest. The investigation was then handed over to SiRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SiRT.