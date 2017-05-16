Featured
SIRT investigating crash involving Halifax police cruiser
SIRT is investigating a crash involving a police cruiser that happened in a busy Halifax intersection on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10:57PM ADT
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response team is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon between a Halifax Regional Police cruiser and a vehicle.
SIRT say an officer was struck by the vehicle at 5 p.m. while responding to a call.
They say the police cruiser was driving on Cogswell Street toward the Willow Tree intersection when it was struck by the vehicle on Robie Street.
SIRT say the 33-year-old woman driving the civilian vehicle was sent to hospital with a broken collarbone .
The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.
