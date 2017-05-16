

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response team is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon between a Halifax Regional Police cruiser and a vehicle.

SIRT say an officer was struck by the vehicle at 5 p.m. while responding to a call.

They say the police cruiser was driving on Cogswell Street toward the Willow Tree intersection when it was struck by the vehicle on Robie Street.

SIRT say the 33-year-old woman driving the civilian vehicle was sent to hospital with a broken collarbone .

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.