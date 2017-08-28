

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a two-vehicle collision near Sydney that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a complaint of domestic violence Saturday evening. Police say a man had left the scene in a vehicle, and when they found him, he fled from the officers.

Officers pursued the vehicle, but stopped the pursuit on Lingan Road, near the former Canadian Forces Base radar station.

A short time later, police received a report of a collision. When officers arrived, they found the man’s vehicle had collided head-on with another vehicle.

The female driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including fractures to both of her legs.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Sydney-area man for impaired driving causing bodily harm. He has been remanded into custody.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.