

CTV Atlantic





An outbreak of respiratory illness has claimed six lives in a Nova Scotia nursing home.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it was notified April 4 of an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Arborstone Enhanced Care on Purcells Cove Road in Halifax.

Six people have died and more than 40 people have become ill.

Murdock Martin has two family members at the facility.

"I have my son who has Down syndrome, he's on the second floor and my wife with dementia on the third floor," says Martin.

When Martin showed up to visit on Tuesday, he was informed there is an outbreak of RSV at the nursing home.

"You have got to remember, no different than being at hospital. Once it starts they try to contain it, which they are doing here, like I didn't bring my son to see his mom as they want to keep the floors separate," says Martin.

It's a pretty common virus, but can be especially difficult for vulnerable people with weakened immune systems, very young children, or the elderly.

"People would get the same symptoms that they would get with the flu, they would get cough, runny nose, sometimes difficulty breathing, and fever," says Dr. Trevor Arnason, regional medical officer of health for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

RSV is not a reportable disease for individuals in the general population. but long term care facilities are required to report it to Public Health.

"It's passed through respiratory droplets, so people when they cough, sneeze, or even rub their nose or face with their hands, the droplets may end up on their hands or they may end up on people close by," explains Dr. Arnason.

The NSHA says it was not made public because the general public is not at risk.

Nova Scotia Health Minister Leo Glavine says everyone did what they were supposed to do, and Public Health is now assisting the facility to control the outbreak.

"I'm not concerned about a widespread outbreak, you know, the home informed Public Health and you know Public Health's job is to move in and find out what the nature of the infection is," says Glavine.

A spokesperson for Arborstone Enhanced Care says the home is focusing on protecting residents and staff, but declined an on camera interview.

The NSHA says they have seen 25 outbreaks of respiratory illnesses in long-term care facilities so far this year, so it is relatively common, but they say it is unusual to see six people die.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kayla Hounsell.