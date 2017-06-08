

CTV Atlantic





Meteghan RCMP has released a sketch of a man who is suspected of indecently exposing himself in front a young girl in April.

Police say on April 10, a 16-year-old girl was followed by a man in a black two-door car while walking along Highway 1 in Nova Scotia. The car is described as an older model Pontiac Sunfire or Chevrolet Cavalier.

According to a press release, the man got out of his vehicle near the baseball field in Gross Coques and hid behind nearby mailboxes while watching the girl.

The suspect is described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, and at least 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a red baseball cap and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on this incident they are asked to contact Meteghan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.