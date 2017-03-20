Featured
Slushy mess on East Coast closes schools, causes travel delays
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 7:26AM ADT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Some schools are closed and there are travel delays in parts of Atlantic Canada as snow, freezing rain and rain moves through the region on the first official day of spring.
Environment Canada is predicting about 20 centimetres of snow for much of Newfoundland.
Nova Scotia and some parts of Prince Edward Island were blanketed with snow and other precipitation overnight.
A number of early morning flights in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport were cancelled.
Meanwhile, most elementary and high school students in Nova Scotia were enjoying an extra day of March break.
There were also some schools closed in Newfoundland, and in St. John's the school board was planning to send students home early.
