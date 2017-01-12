

CTV Atlantic





There’s an answer to the Big Bang theory in the communities surrounding Porter’s Lake, Nova Scotia Thursday night.

Natural Resources Canada confirms at 5:10 pm Thursday, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded 18 kilometres east of Halifax.

“It’s a small one,” said Nick Ackerley, seismologist with Canadian Hazards Information Service. “It’s not going to cause damage, but a lot of people may have felt it.”

Many people did feel it. CTV News viewers reported hearing what sounded like lightning, a dump truck or even a plane crash. Others say they felt a rumble.

“We don’t have a sense of the depth of the earthquake, but there’s a possibility, based on what people are saying about how they felt it, we might be able to infer more about what the actual depth of the event was,” adds Ackerley.

Ackerley is encouraging anyone who might’ve felt or heard the earthquake to report it. So far, there have been more than 100 local reports filed.

While earthquakes are not new to Nova Scotia, they’re quite uncommon.

“Nova Scotia is seismically quite inactive,” adds Ackerley. “In our records, there’s never been an earthquake larger than magnitude four.”