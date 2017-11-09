

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police believe smoke flares that were lit inside a Walmart and a high school were stolen from a commercial property in North Sydney, N.S.

Police have been investigating reports of smoke flares lit on Cape Breton’s Northside and say they received information that led them to the property in North Sydney.

Investigators found a large number of marine-use emergency flares in storage at the site. Police say they are making arrangements to have the flares removed and destroyed.

The discovery comes after smoke flares were lit inside a Walmart in North Sydney and a school in Sydney Mines, filling the buildings with a thick, orange smoke.

Police and firefighters responded to Walmart around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The store was evacuated and remained closed for two days after the incident.

Police and firefighters were called to Memorial High School around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. No one was injured, but students and staff were evacuated from the school as a precaution.

Emergency crews searched the school and located a smoke signal canister underneath a stairwell in the building. Police say the smoke signal canister found at the school is similar to the one found inside Walmart.

Police aren’t certain how many smoke flares were stolen from the property in North Sydney, so they are warning residents there may still be some flares circulating in the community.

When activated, police say the flares emit a high amount of heat that could cause a fire or serious injury, and they also produce a lot of smoke.

If anyone spots a smoke flare, they are asked to leave it and contact the police so it can be contained and disposed of properly and safely.

Police are investigating the incidents and are working to identify a suspect. They are asking anyone with information to contact them