

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CFB GAGETOWN, N.B. -- An international competition for military and civilian snipers will be held later this week at a sprawling army base in central New Brunswick.

The 19th annual Canadian International Sniper Concentration at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown starts Friday morning.

Snipers from Australia, France, the Netherlands and the United States are expected to compete with snipers from The Royal Canadian Regiment, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, and Quebec's Royal 22e Regiment, also known at the Van Doos.

On the civilian side, snipers from Halifax Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and Saint John Police are also expected to take part.

The competition will include teams conducting five-day patrols covering up to 30 kilometres of cross-country navigation.

In June, the military confirmed a Canadian Forces sniper set a record in Iraq for the longest confirmed kill at 3.5 kilometres.

The shot killed one fighter with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which the military said thwarted an attack on an Iraqi military unit.