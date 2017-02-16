

CTV Atlantic





After the Maritimes was battered by a second major snowstorm in a week, safety remained top of mind for first responders across the region.

Many streets remain clogged with snow, even impassable, which is particularly concerning for anyone driving an emergency vehicle, including fire departments.

In Saint John, the city has removed 600 truckloads of snow, and counting. Crews are concentrating on keeping the main roads passable.

Fast access to snow clogged neighbourhoods has become a huge concern for firefighters.

“A home in our Southern Peninsula, or Lower West Side or North End that we can’t get to, can extend very fast into a two, three, four property fire, and that growth is problematic,” says Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford.

For now, the plan is for emergency crews to team up.

“Right now we have plows connected to our fire and emergency services in that if we get a call to an address that we don’t have access to, then a plow will roll with us,” says Clifford.

At the height of Thursday morning’s storm, North End residents like Dave Grant were trying to keep up with what was coming down.

“Not a thing you can do, just thank your lucky stars it’s not a foot more than we got,” says Grant.

Even if Grant gets his vehicle out, there are lots of streets in the old North End that aren’t fit for driving.

“I wish they’d put a path down through. That’s the problem eh?” says Saint John resident Rodney Middleton.

Middleton tried to get to his house, got stuck on the street and then retreated.

“There’s still people who live here and they still have to get in and out. It’s great for the main streets, but the people in the back streets have to get out,” says Middleton.

Two years ago, a state of emergency was declared because emergency vehicles could not get through snow in the South End and uptown.

There are some undeniable similarities between this winter and the record breaking winter of two years ago. There has been a series of major storms, and in that time, uptown streets have gotten a lot narrower, and in some cases impassable.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.