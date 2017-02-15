

CTV Atlantic





Plow operators will work through the early morning hours Thursday to try and maintain the snow removal pace they’ve maintained this week.

Though the City of Fredericton is making headway since Monday’s blizzard, many roads remain narrow.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien says that’s something residents should get used to.

“Some streets are going to be narrow for the rest of the winter, unfortunately. We just can't get to every single one,” said O’Brien.

With 25 centimetres last week, another 70 or so on Monday, and more than 20 coming overnight Wednesday, there seems to be no room on the roads.

“For the most part you can get two vehicles by but if somebody parks on the street it's becoming an issue,” O’Brien said.

City crews worked all of Tuesday night and plan to work through much of Wednesday night to get as much snow as possible moved out of the downtown.

In Saint John, cold weather has caused a series of water main breaks, mostly on the city's east side. Emergency officials are also concerned about how people will react to this pending storm.

On Monday, dozens found themselves stuck somewhere in the middle of a blizzard despite repeated warnings from officials.

“People will be at home, they'll look outside their window and say, ‘Hey, it's not that bad, I can get where I need to go,’” said Paul Bradley of New Brunswick EMO. “But then they get on the roads and conditions quickly deteriorate.”

All this weather is starting to impact the school year. There have been six to nine storm days in Anglophone West, six to eight at Anglophone South, nine in the East, and six to 13 in Anglophone North.

The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced across the city in Saint John.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.