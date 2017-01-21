

CTV Atlantic





A 52-year-old woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Lower Kingsclear, N.B., Friday night.

Officers with Keswick RCMP were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered that a snowmobile left a groomed trail near Route 105, close to the Mactaquac Provincial Park.

Police say they found a woman seriously injured at the scene. She later died in hospital.

Officers believe that two people were travelling on the same snowmobile in a wooded area when it lost control.

Both occupants were thrown off the machine. The driver did not suffer serious injuries.