Featured
Snowmobile crash claims life of 52-year-old N.B. woman
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 4:58PM AST
A 52-year-old woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Lower Kingsclear, N.B., Friday night.
Officers with Keswick RCMP were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered that a snowmobile left a groomed trail near Route 105, close to the Mactaquac Provincial Park.
Police say they found a woman seriously injured at the scene. She later died in hospital.
Officers believe that two people were travelling on the same snowmobile in a wooded area when it lost control.
Both occupants were thrown off the machine. The driver did not suffer serious injuries.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- America first: Experts worry Trump presidency will have ripple effect on Canada
- Police seize over $700,000 worth of drugs from Fredericton home
- NSTU, provincial government reach tentative agreement
- Cab smashes through Spring Garden Road business
- N.S. man who beat three-year-old son to death granted full parole
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10