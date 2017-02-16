

CTV Atlantic





While snow-covered roads and sidewalks are a nuisance for all Maritimers, there’s an extra cost for those who make a living driving on those highways.

The continuing winter storm pattern has made life on the road difficult for Maritime truck drivers. Heavy snow and low visibility have given truckers pause, as they try to do their job and stay safe at the same time.

Truck driver Ricky Boucher makes his living on Maritime highways, but on Thursday morning he was one of many storm stayed truckers playing it safe.

“Well the roads are bad, they’re not fit to be on. It’s blowing snow and hard going, its ice and stuff. It’s just not safe,” says Boucher.

The snow began to once again blanket highways in New Brunswick early this morning, and combined with high winds, that reduced visibility at times to low levels.

By afternoon, the province’s Emergency Measures Organization issued travel advisories for a number of roads, including the Trans-Canada to the Nova Scotia border.

On the Nova Scotia side of the border, truck drivers weren’t feeling much better. Along the Cobequid Pass, snow, gusting winds and drifts made roads barely passable with caution needed in some areas.

“They haven’t been very good, no, usually just one lane open, one lane bare, not even bare today,” says truck driver Tim Henderson.

On a day like this, trucks and commercial vehicles make up the majority of the traffic on the highway. Those with the most experience say the weather has made for a very interesting February.

“This month has been terrible…this week, probably, most,” says truck driver Kenny Gordon.

“Been a weird winter… we got a little spell there, didn’t get anything, and then all of a sudden it came with a vengeance,” says truck driver Murray MacBride.

Like most Maritimers, truckers are looking forward to having a reprieve from all this wild, winter weather. The good news is a better forecast is just down the road.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh and Laura Brown.