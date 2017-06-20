

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax soccer fans are gathered at regional council today as it debates a downtown pop-up stadium that could eventually become home to a new FIFA-sanctioned professional soccer team.

Sports Entertainment Atlantic has pitched a temporary soccer stadium with up to 7,000 seats, for a team that would be part of the new Canadian Premier League.

It would host 10 regular season games during the league's first season, 2018.

If regional council gives municipal staff the green light to draw up a rental agreement for the Wanderers Grounds, the four-hectare natural turf sports field on the Halifax Commons would host an event in September with Soccer Nova Scotia.

Canada Soccer approved the membership of the fledgling Canadian Premier League and its founding cities of Hamilton and Winnipeg at an annual meeting of members in May.

The official governing body for soccer in Canada stated in a press release that the new professional soccer league has received expressions of interest from 10 cities across the country.