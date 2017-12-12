

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government unveiled a large solar installation on the roof of Fredericton High School Tuesday, a project that on sunny days should produce about 100 kilowatts of electricity.

Endre Raduly, an electrical engineer with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, says the nearly 300 solar panels will produce excess power during the summer months that will be fed back into the NB Power grid.

The panels were not producing any power Tuesday morning because of overcast skies and a coating of snow.

Raduly says there will be a learning process on the panels' best angle, and whether they need to be cleared of snow.

He says Fredericton High School was chosen for the $541,000 pilot project because of the size of the roof, and the fact that Fredericton is the sunniest place in the province.

The New Brunswick government plans to spend $101 million in energy efficiency programs in government buildings over the next five years.

That's in addition to up to $51 million in the federal government's Low Carbon Economy Fund and up to $82 million by NB Power -- New Brunswick's Crown-owned power utility.