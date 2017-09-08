

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax woman who moved to South Carolina says she’s doing everything she can ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival in the southeastern U.S. this weekend.

Tina Schettino-Irish says she and her family have already escaped both Hurricane Katrina and Matthew, costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars. Once again, they’re preparing for the worst.

"This time I made sure I packed baby scrapbooks, wedding pictures. I didn't take those things last time,” she says. “This time I'm not sure, but I think taking memories with me will make it easier if I come back to nothing."

Halifax philanthropist Fred MacGillivray owns a home in Sarasota, Fla. For days, he hasn’t taken his eyes off Irma news coverage.

"If I was there I would have evacuated the state, without question," he says.

MacGillivray says his neighbours are choosing to stay. He typically flies to Florida in November, but until the storm passes, there's too much uncertainty.

"One hundred fifty m.p.h. winds. I mean, nothing is safe,” he says. “The area is called 'PineTree.' They're all through the whole development, so you know trees are going to come down."

The situation is equally devastating for Caribbean student Ariel Boulos-Callias, who is currently living in Halifax.

"I've cried probably about three times in the last week,” says Boulos-Callias. “My little boy keeps saying to me, 'Is our house going to be destroyed?'"

The Saint Mary’s University student is working with the university to hold fundraisers for hurricane relief efforts.

"There's a lot of people donating food, water, clothing, just to help those still in Barbuda waiting to be evacuated, to be able to survive the next couple of days," says Boulos-Callias.

Hurricane Irma is expected to reach Florida by Sunday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.