The Nova SPCA’s chief provincial inspector says she is disappointed in the sentence handed to a woman whose dog had to be euthanized after its broken leg went untreated.

Charlene Lucas pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when the animal is wounded or ill, and causing an animal to be in distress.

She was handed a $150 fine and is prohibited from owning animals for five years.

“The dog suffered greatly and had to be euthanized,” said Joanne Landsburg in a statement. “I would like to have seen a much longer prohibition for such a horrible offence.”

Lucas was charged with animal cruelty offences in June after SPCA officers removed the dog from her apartment in Windsor, N.S.

The SPCA says the dog was severely matted and unable to walk on its hind leg. The dog was taken to the vet clinic, where they determined its leg had been broken and left untreated.

The SPCA says it operates on a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty and is urging citizens to report animal cruelty.