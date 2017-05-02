

CTV Atlantic





Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on river levels in New Brunswick after days of heavy rain caused the St. John River to spill over its banks, forcing some road closures.

On Tuesday, river water was teasing parts of Route 105 or going right over the road.

“The river system is already full, and any more rain that's added to that is basically going to make the water go higher,” says Oromocto Fire Chief Jody Price.

The Oromocto Fire Department is giving those who live in flood prone areas special passes so they know who needs to get through.

"Once the water levels get to a point where there's a public safety issue, we normally put up road blocks and we limit it to residents only,” says Price. “That stops all the through traffic and the people who are over there sightseeing, and it prevents a lot of issues for us."

The road currently remains open to traffic, with the speed limit to be reduced from 90 to 70 kilometers an hour.

A letter was sent out to the parents of students living in the area telling them the road would close Tuesday evening. Parents were asked to make alternate transportation arrangements for the next three to four days. Later in the day, Anglophone West School District said the letter was sent out as a precaution and buses will pick students up as usual, as long as the road remains open.

The communities of Fredericton, Jemseg and Sheffield have reached flood stage, with more expected to reach that point later in the week.

So far there have been no reports of major damage to homes.

“It's just part of life,” says area resident Jackson Pomeroy.

Pomeroy has lived along the St. John River all of his life and says he’s not very concerned this year, having learned from previous years.

“I remember back in 2008 it was pretty bad, we raised up our house after that, so it doesn't really affect us.”

“It’s mainly the road infrastructure that's being impacted as we speak,” says Roger Duguay with NB EMO.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says they are monitoring Route 105 very closely, especially as rain continues.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown