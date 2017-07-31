Featured
Speed, alcohol likely factors in fatal ATV crash: P.E.I. RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 11:34AM ADT
A 49-year-old man has died after his ATV crashed on Prince Edward Island on the weekend.
The RCMP responded to the scene on Rackham Lane in Wheatley River on Saturday.
Police say first responders tried to resuscitate the Charlottetown man, but he died at the scene.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The man also wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The incident remains under investigation.
