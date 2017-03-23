Featured
Spring remains elusive as gusty storm sweeps through the Maritimes
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 11:27AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 12:36PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Spring remained elusive in many parts of the Maritimes today after a storm swept through the region.
The Canso causeway to Cape Breton was closed in the morning as a winter storm blasted the area, whipping up powerful gusts.
Blizzard conditions hit Charlottetown and moved east overnight into Nova Scotia, with the winds causing whiteout conditions and prompting the RCMP to suggest people stay off the roads.
Schools were closed in western parts of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.
Nova Scotia Power reported that about 1,000 customers lost power, but the utility had restored electricity in most locations by mid-morning.
Maritime Electric was also reporting power outages in communities around P.E.I.
The weather was expected to clear through the day, with sun in the forecast for much of the region Friday.
Slippery road conditions on the 101 both directions use caution! More on weather and news on the CTV noon news with @PriyaSamCTV pic.twitter.com/HfmnCXR303— George Reeves (@GeorgeReevesCTV) March 23, 2017
Police asking motorists to use caution if on the roads today. Visibility is poor in areas pic.twitter.com/IkQy1fh5Bg— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) March 23, 2017
Power crews are busy this morning in parts of CB. The winds have really picked up causing visibility issues in some areas pic.twitter.com/WVtN24pWC0— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) March 23, 2017
Roads are still slippery, drive carefully @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/6hBF9ix2Pb— Mike Lamb (@LambCamCTV) March 23, 2017
