

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Weather-weary people in parts of eastern Canada are getting another unwanted blast of winter as a system moves through the region.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for much of Newfoundland, which could see everything from heavy rains, strong winds and blizzards.

The Bay of Exploits area is forecast to get up to 40 cm of snow by early Saturday, while visibility is expected to be near zero as winds gust to 80 km/h over most areas, and up to 110 km/h along parts of the coast.

There are rainfall warnings in place for the Avalon peninsula, which could get between 10 mm and 25 mm of rain before it turns to snow and then drizzle.

Schools are closed or had delayed their openings in several parts of the province, while flights were being cancelled at the St. John's and Gander airports.

In Cape Breton, classes are also cancelled, ferry service disrupted and businesses delayed openings due to snow and wind.