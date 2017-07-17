

CTV Atlantic





A lockdown was put in place at a medium security prison in Springhill, N.S., on Monday, according to Correctional Services Canada.

In a news release, Correctional Services Canada said a number of inmates refused to return to their cells, with one inmate being injured and transported to an outside hospital.

“His next-of-kin has been contacted,” the release reads. “Measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of staff, inmates and the institution.”

Correctional Services Canada says normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.