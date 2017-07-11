

Maritime lobster is considered by many to be the best in the world, and now a research professor at St. Francis Xavier University is trying to figure out a way to keep the popular delicacy fresher, longer.

Shah Razul, a chemistry professor at the university in Antigonish, N.S., says the idea came to him when he was visiting relatives in Singapore two years ago. He purchased some pricey Maritime lobster so he could make sandwiches for his family, but was disappointed in the quality of the product.

“The sandwich was not very good because the lobster product wasn’t very good at all,” recalls Razul. “It didn’t hold up very well to the long-term frozen storage.”

He decided to find a different way to freeze lobster, other than one using a brine solution.

Now, Razul is using liquid nitrogen to flash freeze cooked lobster meat in his lab, as he searches for the right compound that will keep frozen lobster tasting as fresh as the day it was caught.

A compound called cryoprotectant, which Razul says actually tastes like lobster juices, is added to the food, which is prepared in the university’s Human Nutrition Department.

“So here we’re kind of tuning and coming up with new compounds that are also used in food products to get a formulation that is tuned to cook lobster meat,” he says.

Razul has just started the year-long study, but the president of the Northumberland Fishermen’s Association is already on board.

“We support it 100 per cent, anything that will give us a better chance in the marketplace is what we’re after,” says Ron Heighton.

Razul says he finds the research fascinating, both as a scientist and as a lobster lover.

“I’m lucky that I actually get to work with something I really, really enjoy, believe in, and of course, if I can help the lobster industry to … get a better product, that would be even better.”

Razul says the ultimate experiment will take place in about six months when as many as 100 people will be invited for a taste test to see how his frozen lobster has fared.

