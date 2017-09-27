

CTV Atlantic





There's a tremendous outpouring of shock and grief on Fredericton's St. Thomas University campus following the death of a beloved professor of social work.

Brian Carty passed away Tuesday after his vehicle struck a moose over the weekend.

“Brian was this infectious personality,” says student Kali O'Dell-Noel. “He walked into the room and you knew he was there because everyone was happier, and he had this laugh that could be heard for miles.”

Students say Carty had the unique ability to be able to establish a connection with those he taught.

“Every assignment he marked for every student was personal,” says student Jacqueline McKnight. “A lot of times we were sharing really intimate pieces of our own lives so we could better understand what we were asking of our clients for the future, and Brian knew a lot about us that sometimes we wouldn’t have told other people.”

Carty attended St. Thomas University before returning to become a faculty member with the School of Social Work.

“His presence was always felt no matter where you were, whether you were in the room with him or Great Hall, he was there,” says O'Dell-Noel.

Brian Carty was driving a vehicle in Memramcook when it collided with moose on Saturday.

Carty died from injuries three days later.

Students and staff at STU hope Carty is remembered for his kindness, compassion and larger than life personality.

“It will always be for the rest of the time as a social worker or if I enter into law, it will always be ‘What would Brian do?’” McKnight says. “Becuase I know the answer to that question will be the right choice.”

A student memorial will be at STU Friday evening. Carty's funeral will be held Saturday afternoon.

Brian Carty was 54.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.