Temperature records fell in the Maritimes Tuesday like the autumn leaves, but the heat and humidity felt more like summer than fall.

Heat alerts were issued for St. Stephen, the Fredericton-Oromocto area, and central New Brunswick. Health authorities urged caution in the outdoors, especially for children, seniors, and people with chronic health conditions.

“It's dangerous," says St. Stephen resident Alice Mercier. “Obviously I'm not walking. I'm going to go on the trail where the trees are.”

Construction worker Phillip Bastarache spent the summer in downtown St. Stephen, where temperatures pushed into the 30s on Tuesday.

"St. Stephen and around the Fredericton area is a place where it does get very hot,” says Bastarache. “I find in the summer time, if you leave St. Stephen and it's 80, by the time you get to Oromocto, it's 90."

There was some refuge from the heat in Canada's chocolate town. The hand dippers at the Chocolate Museum worked in temperatures of about 17 degrees. The building was air conditioned, for the sake of the chocolate.

People were doing their best stay cool on a busy Halifax waterfront, where thousands of cruise ship passengers were enjoying temperatures many were not expecting during a fall visit to the Maritimes.

“It's definitely hotter than we thought it was,” says tourist Mark Huff. “We were kind of prepared for sweaters and long pants and when we got off the cruise ship, yes we were surprised and very happy about it."

St. Stephen business owner Kevin Stuart had to replenish his store's water supply.

"Normally we are a little warmer than other parts of the province, but this is just unusual for this time of the year. And to be so dry at the same time," he says.

After weeks without significant rain, the fields are certainly dry in southwest New Brunswick. And a lot of streams and rivers have been reduced to a trickle, which may be the sign of problems to come.

"If we don't get water before the ground freezes, we'll have a lot of wells go dry and a lot of issues," Stuart says

Multiple temperature records have been set in communities all over the Maritimes in recent days. St. Stephen residents believe the weather has become more unpredictable, so they’re unsure what October will bring.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.