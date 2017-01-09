

CTV Atlantic





There is still no sign of a 62-year-old Kings County, N.S. man who was reported missing last week.

The RCMP say James Bell left his home on Prospect Road in Morristown, N.S. around noon last Wednesday.

He was given a drive to Berwick and was last seen walking along Orchard Street in Berwick around 1 p.m.

Police say he hasn’t been seen since and they are concerned for his safety.

An RCMP helicopter and ground search and rescue crews were assisting in the search last week.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke told CTV Atlantic on Monday that there are “no searchers on the ground," but that the investigation is ongoing.

Bell is described as a white male with white hair and a clean-shaven face. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red toque, dark-coloured jacket and camouflage-coloured boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.