

CTV Atlantic





The end may be in sight for winter weary Maritimers, but not before one final blast from Sheila’s Brush that is promising a mix of snow, blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.

Residents of New Brunswick have had more than their share of snow this winter. March has been quiet compared to February’s mid-month blizzard that dropped almost 80 centimeters on some parts of the region.

On Monday, Fredericton city crews were removing what snow is still left, to make room for what's to come. Salt is also ready, with mountains of it poised and ready to go.

"The big thing with this storm is, it's going to be blizzard conditions, whether we get the same amount of snow that we got back in the major snow storm in February or not,” says Fredericton’s manager of roads and streets Mike Walker. “The conditions during the storm are still going to be very poor."

The province’s Emergency Measures Organization is reminding everyone to keep an eye on the forecast and prepare appropriately.

“We’re looking for things like potential power outages and poor driving conditions, that's the main thing that we're concerned about with this storm,” says Paul Bradley with EMO.

NB EMO also says they aren’t concerned about the ice jams reported last week during the annual Riverwatch kick off. They say the storm should not affect them, or make them any worse.

“We don't anticipate any additional ice movement or any problems,” says Bradley.

NB Power say they are prepared for Tuesday’s weather, and do not currently require any extra assistance.

Nova Scotia is not expected to get as much snow as New Brunwsick, and what does come down should turn to rain as temperatures rise.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown