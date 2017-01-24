Nova Scotia

  • All Halifax Regional School Board schools are closed because of the freezing rain warning for the region. School board offices are open.
  • All schools in Chignecto Central Regional School Board are closed due to impending weather, this includes the counties of Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou and the Municipality of East Hants.
  • All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed. Exams scheduled for today will move ahead one day.
  • Early dismissal for all Strait Regional School Board schools due to predicted deteriorating weather. Students to begin dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
  • All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board (Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties) are closed.
  • All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
  • CSAP schools cancelled for the Central region, Clare and Argyle, as well as l'École secondaire du Sommet, École du Grand-Portage and École Beaubassin. Exams scheduled for today will be postponed until Jan. 25.
  • The following NSCC campuses are closed: AVC, Kingstec, COGS, Cumberland Campus, Amherst Learning Centre.
  • NSCC Lunenburg, Burridge, Shelburne and Digby campuses are closed until 10:00 a.m.
     

New Brunswick

  • All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
  • Sussex Christian School is closed today.
  • NBCC St Andrews campus will be closed today.
  • All classes canceled in Francophone South, EXCEPT FOR: Baie Sainte-Anne, Carrefour Beausoleil, Soleil Levant, Secondaire Assomption, W.-F.-Boisvert, Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard.
  • Fredericton Christian Academy: Preschool- grade 12 closed. Daycare will open at 9.