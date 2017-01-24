Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
There are a number of closures and cancellations today.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:36AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:53AM AST
Nova Scotia
- All Halifax Regional School Board schools are closed because of the freezing rain warning for the region. School board offices are open.
- All schools in Chignecto Central Regional School Board are closed due to impending weather, this includes the counties of Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou and the Municipality of East Hants.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed. Exams scheduled for today will move ahead one day.
- Early dismissal for all Strait Regional School Board schools due to predicted deteriorating weather. Students to begin dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board (Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties) are closed.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
- CSAP schools cancelled for the Central region, Clare and Argyle, as well as l'École secondaire du Sommet, École du Grand-Portage and École Beaubassin. Exams scheduled for today will be postponed until Jan. 25.
- The following NSCC campuses are closed: AVC, Kingstec, COGS, Cumberland Campus, Amherst Learning Centre.
-
NSCC Lunenburg, Burridge, Shelburne and Digby campuses are closed until 10:00 a.m.
New Brunswick
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- Sussex Christian School is closed today.
- NBCC St Andrews campus will be closed today.
- All classes canceled in Francophone South, EXCEPT FOR: Baie Sainte-Anne, Carrefour Beausoleil, Soleil Levant, Secondaire Assomption, W.-F.-Boisvert, Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard.
- Fredericton Christian Academy: Preschool- grade 12 closed. Daycare will open at 9.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
- Body found in Annapolis Valley is that of missing man: RCMP
- N.S. woman left paralyzed after shooting testifies at attempted murder trial
- ‘It's derogatory’: Black History Society pushing to remove ‘Negro’ from N.B. community names
- Long-standing N.S. festival opens competition to all gender identities
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10