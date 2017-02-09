

CTV Atlantic





There has been a strong turnout as Nova Scotia public school teachers vote on the latest contract offer from the provincial government.

The vote started online at 6 a.m. and takes place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The vote was supposed to be held Wednesday, but wintry weather closed schools across the province, delaying the vote by a day.

Roughly 80 per cent of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union’s 9,300 members had voted by 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The union says members will be informed of the results following the vote.

Union members have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by the union executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

They began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that had a sweeping effect on school life across Nova Scotia, cancelling shows, trips and sports.

They had started phasing out the campaign following the tentative deal, but then reinstated it after Premier Stephen McNeil said two extra days off in the latest proposed contract were to be used for marking and class preparation.