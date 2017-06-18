

Moncton residents gathered Sunday to remember the city’s fallen Mounties with the annual Three Fathers Memorial Run.

More than 1,300 people gathered along Moncton’s riverfront to participate in the event that honoured RCMP officers Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross, and Doug Larche. A CF-18 combat jet was in attendance and arrived during the national anthem.

The community calls the run a welcome tradition, but says it brings back difficult memories.

“I was just struck with so many emotions. I’m not one to be at a loss for words, but the tears just kind of welled up behind my eyes and came out. It was just so overwhelming for so many,” says Nadine Larche, wife of the late Doug Larche.

Jordan Nowlan, a Dieppe city councillor, agrees.

“Completely speechless. I had to put my sunglasses on and wipe away some tears, but it was a proud moment to be Canadian,” says Nowlan.

This is the second year that $18,000 in bursaries was given away to 18 students. Three students from each of the six high schools served by Codiac RCMP received a bursary.

"For my daughter and I, it's a good get together. It's fantastic. Get out, meet a lot of people, you have a great time,” says local resident Lou Flanagan.

The Larche family says the event is a fitting tribute for him.

“Running was Doug’s thing. To do something Daddy loved on father's day is the perfect tie in for us. It makes a hard day a little more joyful surrounded by all these happy people,” says Nadine Larche.

The run comes in the midst of RCMP labour code case, where the national organization is on trial for allegedly failing to arm, train and protect members on the night of the Moncton shooting.

While the case is ongoing, it was on the backburner Sunday as the Greater Moncton area ran to remember.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke