A wind and rain storm that crippled New England is moving through the Maritimes, knocking out power for thousands and keeping any marine traffic tied up for the day.

Gusty winds and high waves kept all boats tied up along the Bay of Fundy, with fishermen constantly checking lines to make sure nothing got loose.

"The big surge coming in the harbour puts a big strain on your lines,” says fisherman Scott Crawford. “If a line breaks, you're going to do some damage."

The Grand Manan ferries were tied up in Blacks Harbour for the afternoon. The Digby to Saint John ferry crossing was also cancelled.

Cruise ship passengers in Halifax were told to stay an extra night.

"One of the vessels that was due to leave (Sunday) night opted to stay overnight and now we're seeing two more of the vessels that were called today opting to stay overnight as well,” says Lane Farguson of the Halifax Port Authority.

The wet weather comes during a year when wind and rain storms have largely by-passed the Maritimes.

"We haven't had anything,” says habour master Morris Harris. “I don't even know where this came from, other than the fact it's coming up the bay. We had a great summer with hardly any wind and no rain."

Monday’s rain is on top of the record rainfall that fell in southwest New Brunswick just a few days ago.

Beaver Harbour resident Fred Stuart says the rain is still needed in the region, but he could do without the wind.

"This isn't bad compared to what we might get,” says Stuart. “I'd take this over what they're getting down south anytime.”

Nova Scotia's south shore was hit especially hard by Monday’s storm. Special weather statements were issued for 11 counties as wind gusts hit about 100 km/h.

Storm enthusiasts flocked to Queensland to watch the raw power of the Atlantic.

"I love the wind,” says Hubbards resident Emily Stephens. “I love living here and just being able to see this is amazing."

But the wind created some issues for NB Power. More than 6,000 customers were off the grid on Monday, with some schools closing as a result .

"The number of outages is fluctuating just because high winds. It's causing trees and debris to make contact with our infrastructure and out lines," says NB Power spokesperson Marie-Andree Bolduc.

According to Nova Scotia Power, over 3,500 customers were in the dark as of 9 p.m. Monday

The Fundy coast is bracing for wind gusts up to 90 km/h before the storm moves out of the Maritimes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron and Allan April.