

CTV Atlantic





Parents, students, and even some teachers in Nova Scotia are feeling a little confused this weekend as the Nova Scotia Teachers Union announced work-to-rule will resume on Monday.

Premier Stephen McNeil’s comment on how teachers should conduct themselves during their days off was enough the union to reinstate their job action.

The union argues the provincial government is not bargaining in good faith. But educational consultant Paul Bennett believes there's more than meets the eye.

“There's a movement afoot to overturn their leadership, their executive, and they may not even get to a vote, which is unprecedented in what you would call education politics," said Bennett.

Parents say they still support the teacher, but confusion remains.

“I think it's in the best interests of teachers to do that,” said parent Amber Allan. “I think they need to stand up for what they believe in, and they have to make the classrooms better. The provincial government is not listening to their concerns."

But others are frustrated with the cancellation of extra-curricular programs during the labour dispute.

“I'm kind of disappointed in it, actually,” said parent Coleen Hong. “I was looking forward to things getting back to normal at school, but yeah, a little disappointed."

“(Teachers) do have a very good program in place when it comes to benefits and wages, and a lot of other things,” said parent David Stevens. “I can see them being upset about what's happening in the classroom, and that needs to be addressed, but there also needs to be some balance."

Opposition Leader Jamie Baillie says the government needs to step up and sort things out.

“People are mad at all sides now,” Baillie said. “It's an unholy mess. And when it happens it's our students that are the real losers, that's why people are so mad."

Bennett says this declaration of work-to-rule is even more disruptive than the last one, as it catches students at the tail end of exams, high school seniors at the beginning of the second semester, and puts expensive school trips and proms in jeopardy.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.