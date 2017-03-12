

CTV Atlantic





The chilly conditions weren’t enough to stop plenty of people for turning out for the annual 34th annual Sugar Bush Weekend at New Brunswick’s Kings Landing Historical Settlement.

While it was a little warmer for the second day of the event, a few were hoping for the kind of milder day which is required to get tree taps running.

“I would like to see more people honestly, but it’s very cold,” said visitor Brayden Everett.

Still, plenty of maple syrup was on hand for the celebration of when the harvesting is typically expected to begin.

When it's cold we bundle up and hope everybody else does the same, but keep lots of fires on and warm beverages,” said Rachael Keetch of the Kings Landing Historical Settlement.

The event also features a very important fundraising breakfast hosted by York-Sunbury Search and Rescue.

“We are 100 per cent a volunteer organization. Without this, we basically can't exist as a team,” said Lovesy of the organization. “Their support lets us fund things like our equipment and training we do everywhere and having the mechanisms to go out and participate in searches.”

This is now the 25th year for the search and rescue’s fundraiser at Kings Landing.

“We’re hoping next weekend it will warm up and bit and continue to get the community out here,” said Lovesy.

Sugar Bush will continue next Saturday, wrapping up for another year on Sunday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.