Summerside police charge pet owner after five dogs left in hot car
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 8:14AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2017 8:20AM ADT
A pet owner is facing charges after five dogs were found locked inside a hot car on Prince Edward Island last week.
Summerside Police Services say the dogs were left inside a vehicle that wasn’t running. Witnesses told officers that the dogs had been inside the vehicle for at least a half hour in the 31-degree heat.
Police say the dog owner was located and handed a $500 fine.
“The dogs were immediately provided with water, cooled off and did not suffer prolonged distress,” said Const. Jennifer Driscoll, spokesperson for Summerside police.
Police are reminding pet owners to not to leave their pets in unattended vehicles, especially on hot days.
“The temperature inside a parked car becomes much higher than the outside temperature,” Const. Driscoll said. “Leaving the windows down an inch does not protect your pet from the effects of being exposed to the heat.”
Police say this incident is one of the first where charges have been laid under the new Animal Welfare Act.
