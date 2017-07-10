Featured
Supreme Court of Canada to announce if it will review Oland murder case
Dennis Oland arrives at Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John, N.B. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 2:49PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- The Supreme Court of Canada will announce Thursday if it will review the second-degree murder case of Dennis Oland, who was accused of killing his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland, in New Brunswick in 2011.
The elder Oland was found face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John office after suffering 45 sharp and blunt force blows to his head, neck and hands.
Dennis Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
However, he was released on bail last October when the New Brunswick Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.
Dennis Oland's lawyers have asked the Supreme Court of Canada to acquit him of second-degree murder, based on five issues of "public importance."
The Crown wants the court to restore Oland's conviction.
