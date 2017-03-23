

THE CANADIAN PRESS





OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to rule today on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong in denying bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction.

The 49-year-old was denied bail by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal early last year following his conviction in the murder of his father, well-known businessman Richard Oland.

The 69-year-old was bludgeoned to death in his Saint John office in 2011.

Dennis Oland was subsequently granted bail by the same court last October, when his lawyers appealed his conviction and a new trial was ordered after he had spent 11 months in prison.

A new trial is not expected until at least 2018.

Legal experts say the decision by the top court will be precedent-setting because it will clarify bail provisions that are currently interpreted differently across the country.