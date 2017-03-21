

CTV Atlantic





A person has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Fredericton Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Smythe Street after receiving a call from a homeowner who said someone was breaking in to their home.

“Shortly after nine the Fredericton Police Force got a call of a home invasion,” said spokeswoman Heidi Cyr. “When they responded, they saw that it was a home invasion in progress on Smythe Street. There was an assault with a weapon on the homeowner.”

Police arrested a suspect after a foot chase. A car was also seized. Police haven’t released any information about the suspect, including their age or gender.

The homeowner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“There is a suspect in custody and there were some injuries and they were minor in nature and I think that’s about all we can release right at this moment,” said Det. Tim MacDougall.

Police haven’t said whether anything was taken from the home.

The investigation is ongoing.