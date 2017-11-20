

A 25-year-old man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after a 54-year-old man was assaulted in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to an apartment on Glenwood Street Sunday morning. Residents told police a man had been assaulted by another man known to them.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. The Sydney man was later transferred to hospital in Halifax, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Patrol officers located and arrested a suspect a short time after responding to the scene.

Justin Frank Isaac-Francis of Sydney was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. He is due to appear in Sydney provincial court Monday to face charges of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and several breaches of conditions.