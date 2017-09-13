

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown Police Services responded to a disturbance call on Upper Prince Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A Stratford, P.E.I. man was arrested at the scene. He is due in court Wednesday to face a charge of attempted murder.

Police say both men were known to one another.

The incident remains under investigation.