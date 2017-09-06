

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2200 block of Gottingen Street just before midnight.

A man told police he had been involved in an altercation and was stabbed in the hand. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre and later released.

Police located the suspect on Barrington Street a short time later and arrested him without incident.

The 32-year-old Dartmouth man is due in court Wednesday to face charges of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous to the public.