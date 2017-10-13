

A 30-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another man in downtown Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the corner of Spring Garden Road and Queen Street around 1 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Police say a 36-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by a stranger who then punched him repeatedly in the side of his head.

The suspect left the scene and was spotted boarding a Halifax Transit bus. Police checked several buses, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Investigators say the man in the photo was arrested without incident in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road Thursday evening.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 21.