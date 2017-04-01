

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old man is in police custody after a Dartmouth bank was robbed Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say around 10:20 a.m., a man entered the TD Canada Trust bank at 97 Portland Street, indicating he had a firearm and demanding money.

Police say a firearm was not seen and there were no injuries. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers arrested the suspect in the area of Tulip and Beach streets, about five minutes from the bank.

The man remains in custody as police investigate the incident.

A sign out front of the bank Saturday morning states it is temporarily closed.