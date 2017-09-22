

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. - A 39-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation into an incident at a party he hosted in Kingston, Ont.

Police say they began investigating a sexual assault complaint on Aug. 25.

Investigators say the accused hosted a party before leaving Kingston for New Brunswick.

The say the complainant attended the party and alleges the host sexually assaulted her during the evening.

Kingston police say the man was arrested in New Brunswick on Wednesday and he was returned to Kingston the following day.