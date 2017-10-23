

CTV Atlantic





Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify two men wanted in connection with a mid-day robbery at a Canadian Tire store in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say at around noon Sunday, two men drove a black Dodge Caravan to the side of the Canadian Tire building at 796 Sackville Drive.

“A few minutes later the van pulls away and parks in the front parking lot. It appears the suspects cut the fence while parked at the side of the building,” police said in a news release.

Police say the suspects proceeded into the business, where they filled multiple carts with merchandise.

A KitchenAid Stand Mixer,a Minn Kota Trolling Motor (Endura C2 40, 36 inch) and a Shakespeare Glider Trolling Motor (36 inch, 55 pounds) were stolen from the store, according to police. Officers believe the items have a combined $2,000 value.

Police say the men wheeled the carts outside to the garden centre, left the business then drove the van around to pick up the items through the opening in the fence and fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as clean-shaven white men in their 40s. Police say one man was wearing a grey hoodie inscribed with the word "CAT," black track pants, white sneakers, and a black ball cap with sunglasses on the brim. The other man was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.