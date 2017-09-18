

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP say they are looking for two men who tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Inverness County.

Police say they received a call around 10 a.m. Monday of an attempted abduction along Highway 105, near the Irving Gas Station in Waycobah.

Officers are looking for two white men in their 20s in connection with the incident. Police say one man had a tattoo on his right cheek below his eye.

The RCMP say they were driving a black, four-door car with damage to the front bumper. The victim told officers the back seat of the vehicle is removed, but the rear back rest remains intact.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Port Hawkesbury RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Editor's note: Police initially said the alleged victim is 17 years old. They later issued a correction, saying she is 14 years old.